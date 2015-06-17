Mourning declared in Turkey over death of former president Suleyman Demirel

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Three-day mourning has been declared in Turkey over the death of Turkey's ninth president Suleyman Demirel, TRT Haber TV channel reported June 17.

Demirel passed away June 17.

Turkey's former president was hospitalized May 13 due to the sharp deterioration of his health condition.

Suleyman Demirel was elected Turkey's president in 1993 following the death of Turgut Ozal and served on this post till 2000, Kazinform refers to Trend.az.