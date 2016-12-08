Movie «Kazakhstan — Quarter of a Century Independence» shown in Romania

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On the first national channel of Romania "TVR1" the premiere of the documentary "Kazakhstan - Quarter of a Century Independence" timed to the Day of the First President and the 25th anniversary of Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan was shown.

As informed by the Foreign Ministry, the shootings took place in May-June, 2016 in Astana and Karaganda with assistance of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Romania and the Committee of International Information of Kazakhstan MFA, the akimats and the Romanian National-Cultural Society "Dacia".

The director of the picture is famous figure of the Romanian television Dana Dyak. In the movie the 25 year history of independent Kazakhstan is traced, with special attention being paid to the role of the President Nursultan Nazarbayev in formation and successful development of the country. The picture also narrates about the known international initiatives of Astana in the sphere of global security and forthcoming EXPO - 2017, election of Kazakhstan to the post of non-permanent members of the UN Security Council for 2017-2018.

This is not the first time of a movie about Kazakhstan is shown in Romania. In December 2015 on the national television of the country a movie devoted to the 550 anniversary of the Kazakh khanate from the cycle "Kazakhstan - the Country of the Great Steppe" was presented.