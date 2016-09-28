Movie ticket prices surge in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Going to the movies in Kazakhstan is slowly becoming a luxury since the country has seen a sharp rise in movie ticket prices recently, Kazinform has learnt from energyprom.kz.

According to reports, the average movie ticket price in August 2016 was 1,186 tenge, an increase of 15.3% from the analogous period in 2015.



The highest movie ticket prices were registered in Atyrau (1,600 tenge), Kokshetau (1,500 tenge) and Astana (1,413 tenge).



The sharpest rise in price (60%) was seen in Ust-Kamenogorsk.