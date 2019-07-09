MPs partake in opening IT training center in E Kazakhstan

OSKEMEN. KAZINFORM - Majilis deputies Vassily Oleinik and Gennady Shipovskikh have met today with employees of Silumin-Vostok, an engineering company, in Oskemen, East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform cites the press service of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan.

According to the information from the Regional Branch of the Nur Otan Party, the discussion covered the ten priorities voiced by President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his inaugural address.

The MPs took part in the grand opening of a training center for Information Technology and Industrial Equipment Maintenance.



The main objective of the center is to train and improve the skills of employees of industrial partner enterprises and student apprentices, as well as the use of equipment, industrial aids, and IT on the factory floor.