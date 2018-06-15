MPs support President's decision on sending Kazakh army officers to UN missions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The joint session of the Kazakh Parliament chambers has considered proposals of President Nursultan Nazarbayev on sending Kazakh armed forces to UN peacekeeping missions, Kazinform reports.

Minister of Defense Saken Zhasuzakov put forward the proposal on behalf of the Head of State at the joint session of Senate and Majilis on Friday.



In accordance with the proposal Kazakhstan intends to send its army officers as military observers to UN peacekeeping missions to fulfill international obligations to maintain peace and security. 11 Kazakhstani army officers have taken part in the UN 12-month missions to Western Sahara and Cote d'Ivoire since 2014.



Presently, five Kazakhstani army officers are staying with the UN peacekeeping mission in Western Sahara. Many Kazakhstani army officers were honored with medals for personal contribution to peacekeeping efforts and were appointed to senior positions in Western Sahara. The UN praised the level of their preparedness and expressed interest in welcoming more army officers from Kazakhstan.



Given that, it was suggested expanding Kazakhstan's participation in peacekeeping efforts as well as geography of our presence in the UN peacekeeping missions.



The Ministry of Defense together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs mapped out the list of peacekeeping missions Kazakhstan would like to participate in. Increasing the number of Kazakhstani army officers in the UN peacekeeping missions will greatly contribute to strengthening international security and strengthen Kazakhstan's authority as a responsible member of the international community in light of its non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council.



It was revealed that Kazakhstan will send up to 40 army officers to UN peacekeeping missions in the Middle East, Cyprus, India and Pakistan, Lebanon, and Western Sahara. It was added that Kazakhstan will send up to 120 army officers to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon as part of the Armed forces of the Republic of India.