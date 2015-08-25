Mrs Universe 2015 kicks off in Minsk

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The international annual beauty pageant Mrs Universe 2015 kicked off in Minsk on 24 August, chairperson of the organizing committee of the competition in Belarus Natalia Trofimova told a press conference, Kazinform refers to BelTA.

"The participants have arrived into an eventful program that started once they stepped onto the Belarusian land. They will get familiar with each other and tell about the countries they represent. Both the looks and personal qualities of the contestants are assessed," said Natalia Trofimova.

The seven-day contest will include a variety of events including national costume catwalk in the Central Botanic Garden and a roundtable to discuss domestic violence.

Minsk is hosting the international annual beauty pageant Mrs Universe for the first time in its history. Partaking in the competitions on 24-30 August will be married, socially active, successful and beautiful women from Bulgaria, Brazil, the UK, Venezuela, India, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Russia, Ukraine and other countries. The contest was previously hosted by Bulgaria, Latvia, the Caribbean Irelands, Russia, Malaysia.