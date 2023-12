MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Russia’s Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft will make another attempt to dock at the International Space Station (ISS) at 6:12 Moscow time on Tuesday, August 27, according to the ISS’ twitter which NASA keeps.

