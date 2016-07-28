MSHI to improve quality of medical services - T. Duissenova

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Health and Social Development of Kazakhstan Tamara Duissenova has held a meeting with deputy governors of regions, Astana and Almaty cities on introduction of mandatory social health insurance (MSHI), primeminister.kz reports.

According to the Ministry, the second stage of public awareness campaign has been launched by the Ministry of Health and Social Development, which includes work with the public on a "region, district, village".



T. Duissenova stressed that the introduction of mandatory social health insurance will help to build a stable financial system of Health following the example of developed countries, to increase access to health care and expand outpatient drug coverage and to provide joint health liability of the state and citizens. In addition, it will facilitate the introduction of new technologies, improving the quality of medical services by developing the competition among their suppliers, salary growth and professional development of health workers.



Deputy Minister Yelzhan Birtanov told the Deputy governor about distribution of functions between the Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kazakhstan, local executive bodies and the Fund for social health insurance.



"Local executive bodies are entrusted functions to ensure access of health services to all citizens, infrastructure development and improve effectiveness of medical services in the regions, providing health care in the regions through a network of health care organizations, ensuring the development of human resources for health," Y.Birtanov said.



T.Duissenova stressed that one of the major tasks of the local executive authorities is to ensure readiness of the district health organizations to participate in MSHI system, that means hospitals and clinics must meet the minimum standards of this system.



At the end of the meeting T.Duissenova stressed that local executive authorities should ensure the participation of unproductive self-employed individuals and those employed within the Employment Roadmap - 2020, pension system, and in the future in the MHSI system.



It should be recalled that Kazakhstan will introduce health insurance system designed to meet international best practice, based on the joint responsibility of the state, employer and every person.