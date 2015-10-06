  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    MSL to rise by 26% in 2018

    16:57, 06 October 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minimum Subsistence Level in Kazakhstan will increase by 26% beginning from January 1, 2018.Vice Minister of Healthcare and Social Development Svetlana Zhakupova has said it at an extended meeting of the Senate's Committee for Socio-Cultural Development and Science. The meeting discussed the draft law "On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on social protection."

    According to her, the draft fiscal code has already been submitted for the consideration of the Majilis. "Presently, the MSL makes 21,634 tenge. We expect to raise it by 26% (28,850 tenge) in 2018. The law will enter into force on January 1, 2018," she said.

    Tags:
    Laws, decrees, orders Parliament Law and justice News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!