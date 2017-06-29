Mudflow slides down in Almaty region

ALMATY. KAZINFORM In Almaty region, a mudflow occurred as a result of the recent heavy rainfalls, Kazinform reports.

"On June 29, at about 5:00 pm, the Kazakh Emergency Committee Mudflow Control Division received information from the Aksay-Akzhar gauging station observer that a mudflow at the rate of 0.05 m3/s occurred because of showery rains along the Akzhar River (the Aksay River basin)".

During the area survey, the experts found out that the mudflow came from the Akzhar trench. The volume of the deposited mudflow is 200 m3. A local road has been partially blocked.

Road cleaning works will be carried out after the mud gets dry.



