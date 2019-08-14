Mudslide alert issued for Almaty district

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The mudslide alert was issued for Nauryzbai district of Almaty, Kazinform reports.

The water levelin the Kargalinka River in Nauryzbai district has dropped. The dam can break at anymoment, the Almaty Emergency Situations Department said in statement.

Evacuation assemblypoints are as follows: the old building of the administration (akimat) (between Zhandossov Str. and RyskulovStr.), School 175 on Shakhmerdenov Str., School 156 situated between Zhandossov Str. and Yassawi Str.