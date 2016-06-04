  • kz
    Muhammad Ali: Boxing legend remains in hospital with respiratory issue

    10:03, 04 June 2016
    LONDON. KAZINFORM Muhammad Ali is still in hospital two days after being admitted with a respiratory issue.

    There has been no official update on Ali's condition and concern has grown throughout Friday.

    An enormous number of goodwill messages for the 74-year-old, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 1984, have been posted on social media.

    The former heavyweight world champion was admitted to hospital in December 2014 with a urinary tract infection.

    Great Britain's newest world champion Tony Bellew has been among those expressing hope for his recovery.

    One of the most high-profile global sporting stars, Ali's name transcends sport like few others.

    He became the first three-time world heavyweight champion in 1978, having first won the title in 1964 and again in 1974.

    Source: BBC News

     

