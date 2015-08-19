Muhammed most popular baby name in UK

LONDON. KAZINFORM - Muhammed really is most popular baby name in the UK - as is Mohammed, Muhammad and other spellings of the name, UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported.

According to a report released by the ONS on Monday, the official figures for England and Wales show that Oliver was the number one name with 6,649 until the spellings of Muhammad with 3,588 counts, (rank 14), Mohammed with 2,536 counts (rank 27) and Mohammad with 1,116 counts (56) were combined, giving a total of 7,240 babies. Research by the Baby Centre combined spelling variations to put it at the top of the list of the most used boys' name in 2014. Variations can include Mohamad, Mohamed, Mohammad, Mohammed, Muhamad, Muhamed, Muhammad, Muhammed, Muhammet and many more. Shortenings include Mo and Mohd, which were not counted in the data. The name of the Muslim Prophet means "praised" or "praiser of God" and is thought to be one of the most popular names worldwide, leading some men to shorten it and go by another, less common name, IRNA reports.