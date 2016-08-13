Mukhtar Taizhan: We should thank President for announcing land moratorium

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The decision on the extension of moratorium on some norms of the Land Code for up to five years is what people want, believes member of the Land Reform Commission Mukhtar Taizhan.

"I believe that the work of our commission was fruitful. We've reached such decision in the past three months and discussed this initiative. If the decision is approved, it will satisfy the people of Kazakhstan. Our land won't be sold or leased to anyone during the upcoming five years. This is the choice of our people. After the five-year period, we will be able to discuss this issue once again," said Taizhan at the regular session of the Land Reform Commission in Astana on Saturday.



The most important thing, in his opinion, is to adopt all necessary decisions.



"I am convinced that the commission won't be able to work for five years, but we can form a working group that will make necessary decisions and work together with government bodies," he noted.



The member of the commission stressed that this issue must be constantly monitored.



"The land issue is of paramount importance. In my opinion, we should be thankful to the people and our President who heard his people out and announced the land moratorium. This is a right decision. I would also like to thank members of the commission," Taizhan added.



Earlier Kazinform reported that Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Agriculture Askar Myrzakhmetov had made public the proposal of the Land Reform Commission to extend the moratorium on some norms of the Land Code for up to five years.