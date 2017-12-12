Mukhtar Tinikeyev elected Deputy Chairman of Trade Unions Federation
19:02, 12 December 2017
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Mukhtar Tinikeyev was elected Deputy Chairman of the Federation of Trade Unions of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.
"Dear friends, I was elected Deputy Chairman of the Federation of Trade Unions of the Republic of Kazakhstan during a meeting of the Executive Committee of the Federation," Mukhtar Tinikeyev, a former member of the Kazakh Majilis, says on Facebook.
Photo hcbarys.kz