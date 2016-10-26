Multiple night fires break out at Calais refugee camp

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM French firefighters were busy overnight putting out dozens of blazes at the "Jungle" refugee camp in Calais, after departing migrants sent their tents on fire, local media reported early Wednesday.

"Starting at 21:00, arson fires broke out across the Lande [Jungle camp] but it took a more serious turn in the second half of the night," Calais Deputy Mayor Philippe Mignonet said, as quoted by the French channel LCI. Heat caused portable gas cylinders to detonate.

At least one Syrian migrant received an ear injury in an explosion and was hospitalized, the news channel reported.

“Migrants have a tradition: when they go they set fire to their tents, cabins," Calais prefect Fabienne Buccio explained to reporters, adding security forces remained vigilant.

French authorities began dismantling the camp in the second day of the operation on Tuesday, after bussing away thousands of refugees the day before. A total of 4,014 Calais camp dwellers were taken to 55 refugee centers across the country, according to the French Interior Ministry.



Source: Sputniknews



