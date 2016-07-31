Multiple victims reported in Texas shootings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - An active shooter in the Texas capital of Austin has left multiple victims, police said in a message on Twitter early on Sunday as local media reported one person had been killed, New York post reported.

"Active shooter incident downtown, multiple victims. Stay away from downtown," Austin police said in a message on Twitter. It was not immediately clear how many people were shot.

A woman in her 30s was killed in the shooting, the Austin American-Statesman newspaper reported on its website, citing the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services agency.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.

Local television station KXAN, citing paramedics, reported that people with gunshot wounds were spread across the area.

The Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services agency confirmed in a message on Twitter that multiple people had been shot.

Kazinform refers to Trend.az