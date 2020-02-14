  • kz
    Munich Conference: Kazakh President to address panel discussions

    22:00, 14 February 2020
    MUNICH. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended the official opening ceremony of the 56th Munich Security Conference, the Akorda press service reports.

    President Tokayev is expected to address the panel discussions on the regional security to present his vision of the prospects for ensuring security in the region, focus on the country’s economic opportunities in the context of realization of the One Road, One Belt Initiative.


