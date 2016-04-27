  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Murat Imandossov appointed State Inspector of President’s Executive Office

    12:23, 27 April 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM By an order of the President's Executive Office dated April 25, 2016, Murat Imandossov has been appointed State Inspector of the State Control and Organizational-Territorial Development Department of the President's Executive Office, Kyzylorda regional administration says.

    M. Imandossov was born in 1972 in Kyzylorda region. He is a graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University majoring in Economics, al-Farabi Kazakh National University majoring in Law. In different years, he worked as a Chief of the Kyzylorda Regional Antimonopoly Department, and Akim of Kazaly and Karmakshy districts. Prior to this appointment, he headed Kyzylorda Regional Department for Industrial-Innovative Development.

    Tags:
    Appointments, dismissals News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!