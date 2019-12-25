Murat Zhurebekov appointed First Vice Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM By a decree of the Government of Kazakhstan, Murat Zhurebekov has been appointed First Vice Minister of Energy, Kazinform learnt from the Prime Minister’s press service.

Murat Zhurebekov was born in 1978 in Aktobe region. He is a graduate of the Zhubanov State University, KIMEP, University of Strathclyde in Scotland and Harvard School of Business.

In different years he worked for CJSC KazTransGaz, CJSC Intergas Central Asia, Agip KCO in London, JSC NC KazMunayGas and PSA LLP.

Since July 2019 he held the post of the Vice Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan.