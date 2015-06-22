Musa Jalil monument unveiled in Ust-Kamenogorsk

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - A monument to the Tatar poet Musa Jalil, the Hero of the Great Patriotic War, has been unveiled in the city of Ust-Kamenogorsk.

Musa Jalil was posthumously awarded the title of Hero of the Soviet Union. In 1942 he was severely breast wounded and captured. Staying in Plötzensee concentrating camp he set up groups for escape. At the same time he performed political propaganda among the prisoners. He wrote 115 works of poetry in prison. August 25, 1944 Musa Jalil for participation in the underground organization was executed in Plötzensee prison in Berlin. The opening ceremony of Musa Jalil monument was attended by guests from Tatarstan headed by the Minister of Culture Ayrat Sibagatullin, Kazakhstan's Majilis deputy Svetlana Ferkho, head of the Tatar ethnocultural association Gabdulkhai Ishmuratov, representatives of the Tatar diaspora of the city and the region.