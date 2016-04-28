Museum in memory of Gerold Belger opened in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - Today Petropavlovsk Humanitarian and Technical College has opened a museum in memory of the famous writer, journalist and translator, honorary citizen of North-Kazakhstan region Gerold Belger.

The event was attended by the head of the region Yerik Sultanov, Kazinform has learnt from the press -service of the regional administration office.

Governor of the region thanked the founders of the museum and said that it is deeply symbolic to open the museum in the year of 80th anniversary of the region.

Well-known Kazakh writer Gerold Belger passed away on Feb. 7, 2015 at the age of 81.

