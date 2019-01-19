Museum offers historical quest excursion

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Temirtau local history museum launches on January 22 a game dated to the 110th anniversary of Samarkandsky rural settlement that is a predecessor of Temirtau town, the museum's Facebook account reads.

The participants of the interactive exhibition will get a letter from the past and will try to reconstruct the lost fragments of the letter concerning the life of the settlement, in other words, they will take part in the captivating historical quest. The participants have a chance to debate, search for answers on internet, though the main clues will be hidden among the museum exponents.