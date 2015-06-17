Museum to be built on site of ancient observatory in E Kazakhstan rgn

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A few years ago the territory of the ancient observatory near the city of Ust-Kamenogorsk was passed through to the East Kazakhstan regional museum.

The museum plans to make update to the archaeological complex, according to YK-news.kz. Design and estimate documentation will be prepared within a month. The future building will be designed with regard to peculiarities of the archaeological site. "We plan to organize a permanent exhibition dedicated to this ancient sanctuary. Basically it is, of course, about the cave paintings. Visitors will be able to virtually tour the ancient natural landmark. In addition, the design of the building provides the penetration of sunlight. This explains why the ancient people used Ak bauyr area as an observatory," explained the head of Ak bauyr department Galina Peteneva. According to her words, no changes will be made to the appearance of the ancient natural landmark. The area will be fenced. Several arbors will be installed on the territory of Ak bauyr. Galina Peteneva stressed that it is planned to develop infrastructure in the village of Sagyr which is part of the sanctuary.