Music festival organized in support of Auyl Party’s presidential candidate

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The youth wing of the Auyl People's Democratic Patriotic Party organized a music festival in support of presidential candidate Toleutai Rakhimbekov.

Representatives of the Auyl Party, young activists, and even passers-by attended in the event, says the Party's press service.

By such campaigning efforts, Toleutai Rakhimbekov's representatives do their best to get his election program messages across to as many voters as possible.

It is to be recalled that the presidential election will be held on June 9 of this year. The pre-election campaigning started in Kazakhstan on May 11 at 6 p.m. Nur-Sultan time. The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered 7 candidates for the Presidency of Kazakhstan: Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Sadybek Tugel, Amangeldy Taspikhov, Daniya Yespayeva, Toleutai Rakhimbekov, Zhambyl Akhmetbekov, and Amirzhan Kossanov. The pre-election campaigning will last until 8th June, 12:00 a.m.