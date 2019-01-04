Music Holidays concert to be given at Astana Opera

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On January 7, a concert Music Holidays at the Astana Opera will be held at the Astana Opera Chamber Hall. Talented young performers - Kazakh students studying at Kazakhstani and foreign educational art institutions will present a rich program to the audience, the theater's press office informs.

Students of the Kazakh National University of Arts, the Central Music School at the Moscow State Tchaikovsky Conservatory and the Moscow Ippolitov-Ivanov State Musical Pedagogical Institute will perform at the Astana Opera Chamber Hall. International competitions laureates Karina Anikushina, Elnura Ruslanbekkyzy, Nurlybek Abylay (violins), Tomiris Baigazinova (viola), Arai Turysbekova (flute), Zhaniya Mukhitdinova (oboe), Aliya Assanova, Batyrkhan Suleimen, Ilyas Uzbekov (piano) will take part in the concert. Accompanists - Anara Kamelyinova, Liubov Glinka, Almagul Baigazinova.

That evening, a superb piece for the flute, rich in national color, - the arrangement of the well-known kui Korogly by folk composer-kuishi Dauletkerei will delight the listeners.

The program includes music by composers of different styles and eras: L. van Beethoven's Violin Sonata No. 4, R. Schumann's Des Abends, Aufschwung from the Fantasiestücke cycle, Ysaÿe's Violin Sonata No. 2, T. Lalliet's Prélude and variations from Le Carnaval de Venise for Oboe and Piano, P. Tchaikovsky's Nocturne, S. Rachmaninoff's Études-tableauxs op. 33 No. 9, op. 39. No. 3 and No. 6 (Little Red Riding Hood and the Wolf), I. Frolov's Concert Fantasy on themes from G. Gershwin's opera Porgy and Bess.