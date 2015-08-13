  • kz
    Music school goes on fire in Almaty

    12:17, 13 August 2015
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A fire has broken out at the Zhubanov music school for gifted youngsters in Almaty city this morning, a source at the Almaty emergencies department confirms.

    According to reports, the fire started around 10:50 a.m. Firefighters summoned to the scene managed to bring the fire under control by 11:16 a.m. The blaze damaged an area of 12 square meters. No casualties were reported. A special commission will determine the cause of fire.

    Almaty Incidents Accidents News
