Muslims to celebrate Eid Al Fitr on June 15

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Islamic scientists of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan gathered recently in Tashkent to debate the exact date of Eid Al Fitr in 2018, the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan said.

Those attending unanimously voted for a decision to define June 15 as the first day of Eid Al Fitr relying upon Quranic verses, Hadiths of Prophet Muhammad and astronomic calculations.



Celebrated among Muslims worldwide, Eid Al Fitr is translated as the Feast of Breaking the Fast in English.