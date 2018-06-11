Muslims to celebrate Laylat al Qadr

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Laylat al Qadr for the year 2018 is observed on sundown of June 11.

On this night, for anything you do, for others or for faith, is multiplied, and the rewards are greater.



In the Quran, it is said that "the night of al-Qadr is better than a thousand months" (Quran 97:3), and so for many these nights are the greatest opportunity for a Muslim to exercise their faith through good acts to benefit from this night's endless rewards.



Laylat al Qadr is one evening of the last 10 days of Ramadan. It observes the night when the Prophet Mohammad received the first versus of the Koran.



The "Night of Power" is considered the most appropriate time of the entire year to pray for salvation and blessings. It is believed that a Muslim's past sins are forgiven if the person prays throughout this night.