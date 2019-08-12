Muslims worldwide celebrate Eid al-Adha

ANKARA. KAZINFORM Muslims all around the world flocked to prayer grounds to perform the Eid prayers on the first of the four-day Eid al-Adha holiday on Sunday.

Followingthe prayers, many began to slaughter their animals, a ritual that commemoratesthe readiness of Prophet Ibrahim -- also known as Abraham to Christians andJews -- to sacrifice his son on God’s command, Anadolu Agency reports.

Celebrationsstart with a special Eid prayer which is followed by animal sacrifice. The meatof sacrificed animal has to be shared those who are in need.

Peoplevisit their relatives and neighbors and give presents to each other. Youngpeople kiss elders' hands as a sign of respect.

The holyday is also a chance for charity, social gatherings, festive meals andgift-giving.

Asia

ChineseMuslims came together at Niujie Mosque in the capital Beijing, where policetook extra security measures.

The mosque,which is among the oldest in the country, was filled with hundreds of Muslimworshippers who performed the Eid prayers and greeted each other.

Islam hasbeen practiced in China for more than 1,400 years and 10 out of 56 ethnicgroups are predominantly Muslims. The Muslim ethnic groups -- Hui, Uyghurs,Kyrgyzs, Kazakhs, Tajiks, Tatars, Uzbeks, Salars, Bao’ans, and Dongshiangs --mostly live in northern and northwestern China.

InKyrgyzstan, hundreds of Muslims gathered in front of the prime ministrybuilding to perform prayers. In the sermon, the mufti underlined the importanceof patience, forgiveness, exchanging gifts and said the meat of sacrificedanimals must be given to those in need.

InUzbekistan, thousands of people thronged to mosques early in the morning. Somepeople were seen praying in the streets due to overcrowded mosques. Securityforces closed some streets and security measures were taken around the mosques.

Muslims inKazakhstan’s capital city of Nur Sultan performed their Eid prayers in 11mosques before they started sacrificing animals.

Muslims inthe newly-autonomous southern region of Bangsamoro in the Philippinescelebrated their first Eid al-Adha.

A largenumber of people, including women and children attended the Eid prayer.

Imam AliAbdul-Rashid, who led the Eid prayer and recited sermons, said that Muslimscould get rid of the problems only if they become united.

TheBangsamoro Muslims, long deprived of freedom under the U.S. and the modernPhilippine state, were granted the Moro Muslims autonomy after a historicreferendum held on Jan. 21 and Feb. 6 in southern Mindanao.

Balkans

Muslimsliving in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Montenegro, Croatia, North Macedonia,Albania and Kosovo welcomed the Eid al-Adha.

Thousandsof Muslims flocked to mosques in the morning to perform the Eid prayer,exchanged Eid greetings with their loved ones and then sacrificed animals.

Europe

Muslimsliving in the Swedish capital of Stockholm gathered at the nearest mosques inthe early morning for prayers.

Thesecurity measures in the mosques across the country have been increased due toan armed attack on Saturday at the Al-Nur Islamic Center Mosque in Barum,Norway.

In Russia,all the streets leading to the Moscow Central Mosque were closed to traffic forthe Eid prayer.

More than100,000 Muslims prayed in mosques as well as on the streets.

RussianPresident Vladimir Putin celebrated the Muslim holy day in a message in whichhe said the Eid «strengthens eternal values such as love, kindness andcompassion.»

Muslimsliving in Germany flocked to the mosques in the capital, especially the HagiaSophia Mosque in the Moabit town, in order to perform the Eid prayer.

Thousandsof Muslims living in different cities of Italy performed Eid prayer.

The Turkishcommunity intensively living in the northern cities of the country, gatheredfor the morning prayer.

Middle East

TheTurkmen, Kurdish and Arab citizens performed prayers in the Grand Nur Mosque inIraq's Kirkuk.

Peopleprayed for the peace and stability of Kirkuk, Iraq and the Islamic world.

Muslims ofvarious nationalities prayed together in the Sanhouri Mosque in Khartoum, thecapital of Sudan.

In Egypt'scapital city of Cairo, millions of Muslims attended Eid prayers in mosques andpublic squares across the country amid a carnival-like atmosphere accompaniedby heavy security measures.

Africa

In thecapital Addis Ababa, hundreds of thousands of Muslims gathered for the Eidprayer in and around the city’s old stadium which is located in the capitaldowntown.

Ethiopiahosts the second largest Muslim population in Sub-Saharan Africa with Muslimsaccounting for 34% of the over 100 million population of the country.

In Uganda,Eid prayers were performed across the country.

The prayershave been led by the Mufti of Uganda Sheik Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje

He urgedMuslims in Uganda to always behave well and be generous to the poor.

GhanaianMuslims living in different cities of the country filled the mosques wearingtraditional costumes.