Mussin named as Chairman of the Legal Statistics and Special Accounts Committee

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Bagdat Mussin has been appointed the Chairman of the Legal Statistics and Special Accounts Committee of the Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

Mr. Mussin is a graduate of the Suleyman Demirel University and the Kazakh Institute of Jurisprudence and International Relations.



Throughout his professional career he worked at JSC "National Information Technologies" (2004-2007), the Ministry of Justice (2007-2011), and the Ministry of Communication and Information (2011-2014). Mr. Mussin was the Chairman of JSC "National Information Technologies" for four months starting from April 2014.



Since August 2014 and prior to the latest appointment he was the Chairman of JSC "Kazpochta".