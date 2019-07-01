My main goal is to make Almaty safe, comfortable metropolis, says mayor

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Mayor of Almaty Bakytzhan Sagintayev has signed up for social media Facebook (facebook.com/sagintayev.b), Twitter (twitter.com/sagintayev_b), and Instagram (instagram.com/sagintayev.b/), Kazinform cites the City Hall's PR Department.

In his video message to the city residents, Bakytzhan Sagintayev pointed out that, taking office as Almaty Mayor, he realizes his accountability.

"Almaty is a special city for every citizen of Kazakhstan, and we all love it. My main goal is to make Almaty a safe, comfortable, modern metropolis, where every resident has the opportunity for a good life. Being aware of and timely responding to all your requests and proposals is extremely important for me. I want us to openly discuss the problems of the city and the strategy of its development. I care about your support in making the decisions that will determine the fate of millions of the city dwellers. I am ready for dialogue with you!" said the mayor.











It is to be recalled that on June 28, the Head of State decreed to appoint Bakhytzhan Sagintayev as the Mayor of Almaty city.