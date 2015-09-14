My next goal is Tour de France-2016 - Fabio Aru
- First of all, I want to thank "Astana" team and my teammates. They helped me to realize my dream. It was a very difficult race. However, we won it all together. This victory belongs to the entire team of "Astana" and Kazakhstan.
- What do you want to win next?
- My next main goal is the 2016 Tour de France race. Next week we will make a decision regarding my training program. However, I think I will be training for the Big Loop specifically.
- Your family supported you at every stage of the race. Did you feel the support?
- The family is very important for me. They are the key to my success. I want to thank my family and my girlfriend Valentina for their support and love.
- Did you worry about Tom Dumoulin taking the red jersey from you?
- When Dumoulin took the red jersey from me I thought he was very strong. But I wasn't alone and our team worked well at the 20 th stage of the race. Dumoulin was alone.
- However, we could see during the race that you were mad.
- You can be sure about your victory only after you finished the race. I worried about the final result but I believed and continued to work hard.
- Do you think you could win the Vuelta being on the other team?
- I can just thank "Astana" because I became a better racer and a true professional thanks to my team. So, once again I thank my team for helping me reach this level.
- Will we see you at the Almaty Tour?
- Yes, I will come to the Almaty Tour to see my fans in Kazakhstan. I feel that Kazakhstan loves me. I am welcomed here like at home. I will be happy to take part in that race.
- Kazakhstan, in turn, will be happy to see you!
As earlier reported, captain of "Astana" team Fabio Aru won the Vuelta a Espana race winning the red jersey of the leader of the race at the 20 th stage of the Vuelta.