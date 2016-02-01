Myanmar&#39;s new parliament convenes

NAYPYITAW. KAZINFORM - After decades of democratic struggle, the people of Myanmar, a country once notorious for its iron-fist military rule, on Monday welcomed the convening of their first popularly elected parliament in more than half a century, bringing a sense of relief and hope for the better.

The first regular session of the Pyithu Hluttaw (lower house), a 440-seat chamber, officially convened at the parliament building in the capital Naypyitaw.

Out of the total 330 elected members of the lower house, 255 are from Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party. The military has 110 officers appointed as house members according to its constitutional rights.

The NLD won the parliamentary general election on Nov. 8 by a landslide, sweeping nearly 80 percent of the seats in both parliamentary houses.

At Monday's opening session, Win Myint, a lawmaker from a constituency in Yangon as well as a close aide of Suu Kyi, was elected the house speaker.

Making his first opening speech, Win Myint said, "This day is a historic day in the country's political timeline as the second parliament has now convened in line with the people's desire."

"I'd like to urge you all to cooperate and work closely in order to strengthen democracy, promote human rights, and build a genuine federal democratic union," he said, adding that the members of the new parliament are the ones who will be opening the new chapter of the country.

Under the banner of national reconciliation, the house also elected Ti Khun Myat, a member of the defeated former ruling Union Solidarity and Development Party, as deputy speaker.

Former speaker Thura Shwe Mann, a powerful former general who attended the opening as an invited observer, called the convening of parliament "a proud thing for our country."

"I believe the new parliament will strive more towards democratic transition, human rights and forming a federal union. I'd like to call for cooperation and support with the new parliament for them to be able to successfully implement their goals," he said.

Phyo Zeya Thaw, an NLD lawmaker for Zabuthiri Township in Naypyitaw who was re-elected, called the newly convened lower house the "people's parliament," saying they "struggled hard to reach this level of success."

Thet Thet Khaing, a freshman lower house member for Dagon Township, Yangon, said, "We have been waiting for this moment for 27 years. It's too early to say whether our expectation could be fulfilled as we have many things to handle. We have many things to discuss and we have to follow our leaders' instructions."

Zin Mar Aung, a new lawmaker elected from Yankin Township, Yangon, said the NLD's majority in parliament brings with it more duties and responsibilities.

"This is an exciting moment for all of us indeed but it comes with responsibility. We have to keep in our minds all the time that we now have more duties and responsibilities. So, it's a great day not only for the party but also for the country," he said.

Suu Kyi made no remarks to reporters.

The country's state-run English-language daily, the Global New Light of Myanmar, in its editorial Monday said Myanmar "has reached a crucial juncture" with the convening of the new parliament.

"Myanmar has an urgent need for more coordinated political action and accountability. No matter whoever is elected president, one thing we know for sure is that the new Cabinet faces an enormous task -- getting the country back on track after decades of a standstill," the editorial said.

"It will not be fair to leave that obligation on their shoulders alone. In fact, we should all offer our active support and practical assistance in remedying the country's management glitches," the editorial added.

Source: Kyodo