Myanmar election: Results expected in freest elections in decades

YANGON, Myanmar. KAZINFORM Results from Myanmar's landmark vote are expected to be announced early this week, as the party of veteran democracy campaigner Aung San Suu Kyi seeks a bigger role in the political process.

Millions of Burmese took to the polls Sunday in an election billed as the country's freest vote in a quarter-century. Victory for Suu Kyi's party, the National League for Democracy, would weaken the grip of the military, which is led by President Thien Sein, a former general. In Yangon, the country's largest city, people lined up at polling stations before sunrise. The long wait was a cause for concern for Aung Kyaw San, an election observer for the National Youth Congress, a civil society group. "It isn't right for someone to have to wait more than one hour in line to vote," he said. Hlaing Myint, a sales manager, waited for five hours, but said it was worth it. "This is the only way to change things," he said. He said the new government's focus should be on improving education, health care and economic growth. "And we need law and order," he added. Opposition leader and Nobel laureate Suu Kyi also cast her vote Sunday. Just before the polls closed, voters dashed in under pouring rain to cast last-minute ballots as election officials used a megaphone to announce time was running out. At a monastery that served as a polling station, voters, journalists and election workers were barefoot as part of Buddhist tradition. As soon as polls closed at 4 p.m. local time, a padlock clicked shut at the gate. See more at cnn.com