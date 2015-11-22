  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Myanmar mine landslide kills 60, 100 missing - reports

    13:25, 22 November 2015
    Photo: None
    NAYPYIDAW. KAZINFORM - A landslide in Myanmar mine reportedly killed some 90 people and left 100 missing.

    A landslide occurred near a jade mine in Myanmar's Kachin state on Saturday, ABC News reported citing local community leader Lamai Gum Ja. According to latest reports, at least 90 people dead and 100 missing. The causes of collapse are still unclear. The region is renowned for production of finest quality jade, bringing billions of dollars per year, according to Sputnik International.

    Tags:
    Incidents World News Accidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!