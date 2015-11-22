Myanmar mine landslide kills 60, 100 missing - reports

NAYPYIDAW. KAZINFORM - A landslide in Myanmar mine reportedly killed some 90 people and left 100 missing.

A landslide occurred near a jade mine in Myanmar's Kachin state on Saturday, ABC News reported citing local community leader Lamai Gum Ja. According to latest reports, at least 90 people dead and 100 missing. The causes of collapse are still unclear. The region is renowned for production of finest quality jade, bringing billions of dollars per year, according to Sputnik International.