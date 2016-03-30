Myanmar swears in new president, ending 56 years of military rule

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM After 56 years of military junta rule, Myanmar has its first civilian president.

Htin Kyaw, a trusted aide to Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, was sworn in during a ceremony that took place Wednesday morning in the country's capital of Naypyidaw. He had been voted in as the party's choice for leader earlier in March.

The 69-year-old economics graduate from the National League for Democracy (NLD) takes over from Thein Sein, who introduced far-reaching reforms during his five years in power.

Thein Sein's rule led to the country's first free elections in decades, as well as the easing of Western sections and an increase in foreign investment.

Suu Kyi, the leader of the NLD party, was present for the swearing in. She is barred constitutionally from the country's highest office because her sons are foreign citizens but is expected to rule by proxy.

Source: CNN