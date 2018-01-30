Myrzatai Zholdasbekov on President's The Era of Independence

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Well-known Kazakh writer, statesman, and public figure Myrzatai Zholdasbekov gave his opinion about The Era of Independence, a book by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The younger generation must know the history - the historians of any country cannot negate this fact. (...) Our President said "In the history of Kazakhs, there is nothing to be ashamed of. And it is the history of unification." Therefore, The Era of Independence is the work we have been waiting for a very long time. In fact, it is the history of Independent Kazakhstan, the history of our independence," Mr. Zholdasbekov told a roundtable dedicated to President Nursultan Nazarbayev's State-of-the-Nation Address "New Opportunities for Development amidst the Fourth Industrial Revolution".

He maintains that The Era of Independence should be studied in educational institutions and all organizations.

The roundtable was attended by Member of the Kazakh Majilis Kuanysh Sultanov, CEO of Yegemen Qazaqstan government-owned newspaper Darkhan Kydyrali, Doctor of Political Science Naubet Kaliyev, and other famous scientists and leaders.