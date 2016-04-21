Mysterious malaise mauls Pakistani muscle men, four dead, gov&#39;t on alert

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation cancelled the registration of all of its bodybuilding clubs in the country following the mysterious deaths of four bodybuilders this month.

Four elite bodybuilders, including two medalists in the South Asian Bodybuilding Championship (SABC), died under mysterious circumstances in the Punjab province over the course of 17 days.

Matloob Haider was the latest on the list of tragic deaths. Before him, wrestler Muhammad Rizwan, SABC gold medalist Humayun Khurram and bronze medalist Hamid Ali all passed from mysterious circumstances.

Local media reported that Humayun Khurram passed away at his home while having dinner. Hamid Ali, who wanted to win the title of Mr. Pakistan, died just weeks after he took part in a South Asian event and won a bronze. However, the main cause of death of the four bodybuilders is still unknown and is being investigated.

The deaths have raised concerns in the sports community that young aspiring bodybuilders might have fallen victim to use of prohibited and illegal steroids and drugs to enhance their performances and physique.

Following these deaths, the Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation annulled the registration of all bodybuilding clubs in the country.

"With the help of government of Pakistan, we are forming a five-member committee which will now start registering gyms and clubs all over the country in an attempt to increase awareness about prohibited drugs and reduce unauthorized usage," Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation president Sheikh Farooq Iqbal told media.

Kazinform refers to Sputniknews.com