Mystery of BIONIC GIRL who doesn&#39;t eat, sleep or feel pain - even when hit by a CAR

LONDON. KAZINFORM - DOCTORS have dubbed a seven-year-old BIONIC after she was hit by a car and did not feel a thing, according to Daily Express.

Unique Olivia Farnsworth stunned medics when they discovered she has a rare chromosome condition stopping her from feeling hunger, fatigue or pain.

It is thought she could be the only person in the world to exhibit the three symptoms together.

When she was diagnosed, the consultant geneticist told mum Niki Trepak, 32, she had never seen the disorder before which allows the youngster to go THREE DAYS without sleeping.

Little Olivia's condition is described as chromosome 6 deletion but the mix of super-human abilities has never been reported before.

People with chromosome disorders suffer from missing or re-arranged genetic material - one common disorder being Down's Syndrome.

Mum-of-five Ms Trepak, of Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, said: "Doctors have called her the bionic girl, she's made of steel. She's got no sense of danger.

"She was dragged about 10 car lengths down the road. It was horrendous, I don't think it's something I will never get over.

"I was screaming and all my other children were screaming as she ran out.

"But Olivia was just like, 'What's going on?'. She just got up and started walking back to me.

"Because of the impact she should have had severe injuries. She had a tyre mark on her chest. But her only injuries were she had no skin on her toe or her hip.

"The doctors think what saved her from injury was she didn't tense up."

Full-time single mum Ms Trepak said she knew she was different to her other children, especially when she stopped napping during the day at nine-months-old.

She did not sleep and would make up excuses not to go to bed and the first time she ever yawned, her mum recalled, was when she started school.

Ms Trepak said: "As a baby I always said she was made of steel as she never cried.

"I never thought she'd feel no pain, it was just a joke.

"I remember when she was at nursery, once day the rang me and told me she'd fallen and her bottom teeth had gone through her bottom lip.

"She had to have plastic surgery and when the surgeon was examining her, he was pulling her lip and she wasn't even flinching.

"He said to me, there's something not right about her."

Ms Trepak, also mum to Ella-Mae, 12, Bradlee, 10, Archie, six and four-year-old Poppy, said: "She had bad colic and her hair didn't grow. She had no hair until she was about four-and-a-half.

"People called her a boy all the time."

Olivia who is 'conditioned' to eat is a happy child at home but can suffer from violent outbursts, her mum said.

She said: "She doesn't let any of this affect her - because for her, she's normal. She's never experienced pain, or hunger, or tiredness.

"But it was such a battle for us to find out what was causing her symptoms. The doctors had no idea what could be wrong with her.

"To look at Olivia you don't know anything's wrong with her. I want people to know and to stop judging. I want to raise awareness or chromosome 6 problems."

Olivia and her mum have been supported by chromosome disorder support group Unique.

About one in 200 babies is born with a rare chromosome disorder but each one can be very different, making them exceptionally rare.