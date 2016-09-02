Mystery of man riding ostrich in Almaty disclosed

ALMATY. KAZINFORM A video of a man riding an ostrich on the Al-Farabi Avenue in Almaty city sparked mass discussions both among Kaznet users and foreign media such as The Sun, Daily Mail, Herald Sun, reddit.com, 9gag.com.

Just in 24 hours, the video was viewed more than 5 mln times and shared 10,000 times. Besides, the video aroused hundreds of jokes, photoshopped images and comments.

As it turned out, the video was a part of a wide advertisement campaign of JSC Bank of Astana.

According to the Bank representatives, they just wanted to bring more fun into a dull and pragmatic life of Kazakhstani people.

“The life of many of Kazakhstani people is so predictable and balanced. We offer you to stop just dreaming. Start doing something and make your dreams come true right now. The success of the viral video in the Internet proved that we still can believe in achievement of our goals and dreams and we can be a little crazy,” they said.