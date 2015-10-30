N. Aliyev and foreign experts discussed prospects of development of Smart Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Attraction of investors for implementation of smart projects is the international practice used globally, the participants of the Smart Astana conference stated, Astana.gov.kz reports.

The panel session titled "Astana - innovation hub" took place in the Independence Palace within the Astana Invest-2015 Forum on October 29.

12 foreign experts from Canada, Singapore, France, China, Hungary, USA and Kazakhstan told about implementation of innovation ideas in their countries. The participants of the session discussed development of "Smart Astana" and the prospects of this project.

The platform of the conference brought together about 200 delegates of the forum: representatives of business, innovation, information technologies and potential investors, diplomats and top managers of foreign and Kazakhstani companies.

Deputy Astana Mayor Nurali Aliyev welcomed the participants of the session in the youngest capital of the world. He noted in his speech that the peculiarity of "Smart Astana' was implementation of projects with 100% attraction of investors, and noted that the national budget did not spent money on these kinds of projects.

Astana provides guarantees on the principle of maximum transparency, mutual benefits and trust. N. Aliyev stressed that attraction of investors ensures high-quality and quick introduction of smart technologies. Therefore, this practice will be continued.

Besides, he told that 2 projects of Smart Astana totaling USD 10 million were launched in a pilot mode in 2015.

Moreover, he added, Smart Astana was developing based on the experience of the leading world cities such as Barcelona, Toronto, Paris, Shanghai, Oulu, Nice, Riga, etc.