N and E Kazakhstan to brace for snowfall, blizzard
17:13, 13 January 2017
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Meteorologists predict that chances of precipitation will be very low in western, central, southern and southeastern parts of Kazakhstan this weekend.
According to Kazhydromet, those areas will be under the influence of the anticyclone on January 14-16.
Residents of northern and eastern Kazakhstan should brace for snowfall and blizzard. Despite cold snap, temperature will be close to normal in most regions of Kazakhstan.