N. Ashimbetov appointed Mayor of Pavlodar

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - By the decree of Governor of Pavlodar region Bulat Bakauov, Nurzhan Ashimbetov has been appointed mayor of Pavlodar, the press service of the city administration informs.

Head of the region Bulat Bakauov outlined the priority tasks before the new mayor of Pavlodar. "The city must be investment attractive. Besides, we have to work on implementation of the projects of the program on industrial and innovative development and pay attention to development of small and medium-sized business, activate work on establishment of productions based on big industrial companies and activate and use the mechanisms of the public-private partnership," B. Bakauov said.