N. Dawes&#39; goal among 10 best goals of September in KHL

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The KHL chose 10 best goals of September.

Nigel Dawes of Barys HC has his goal at the 5 th place in the top 10.

The list of the best goals in September in the KHL:

1. Nikolai Lemtyugov (Avangard);

2. Oscar Moller (Ak Bars);

3. Sergei Shirokov (Avangard);

4. Vladimir Sobotka (Avangard);

5. Nigel Dawes (Barys);

6. Mathis Olimb (Jokerit);

7. Ivan Vishnevsky (Salavat Yulayev);

8. Alexey Makeyev (Vitayz);

9. Colby Genoway (Medvescak);

10. Justin Azevedo (Ak bars).