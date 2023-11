ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Forward of Barys HC Nigel Dawes' wife Cassandra gave birth to their baby boy, the official account of the hockey club on VKontakte social network informs.

Nigel and Cassandra named their son Benson.

Nigel Dawes is a star of Astana's Barys, where he's been playing since 2011. He participated in the All Star Games of the KHL the last two year.