N. Dawes: It&#39;d be great to hold All-Star Game in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Forward of Astana's Barys Nigel Dawes represented Barys at the All-Star Game of the KHL for the second time this past weekend. He shared his thoughts about the weekend in a short interview to Sports.kz.

- It was great! It is a great opportunity to play with the best players of the league.

- You and Kevin Dallman scored in the first and second periods and had assists, but you were not so aggressive in the third, why?

- We scored in the first and in the second period but then the West played with more attention and started to defend harder and help their goalie. Obviously, they did not want to lose the game.

- The East team won the master show for the first time and you and Kevin had your contributions to the success the East had at the master show...

- Yes, and I'm happy we took part in it and that I participated with such great players. We did a great. Honestly speaking, I was nervous at first, I did not want to fail, but everything was great, and it's cool the East won.

- Your father was your main fan today.

- He's visiting me in Kazakhstan these days and said he wanted to see Moscow. It is his first time here and it is a great opportunity to see the capital of Russia.

- Kevin said that the arena in Astana is ready to host the All-Star Game next season. Do you agree?

- Absolutely, but everything depends on the decision of the league. It is going to great if the All-Star Game is held in Astana. It would be a great thing for the people in Kazakhstan.