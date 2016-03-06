N. Djokovic: Kazakhstan deserved that victory

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - ATP rankings leader Novak Djokovic commented on the loss to Kazakhstan at the Davis Cup in men's doubles, Sports.kz informs.

"Well, we have unpleasant emotions after the loss, and it does not matter if it is in singles or doubles. We know what we need to move on in the tournament. Thus, we hope the next two single matches will allow us to do so.

"I have not played many doubles over the last two years and you could see that I lacked the experience in it. I made some mistakes and was out of the position often. However, Kazakhstan deservedly won the match," the Serbian tennis star said.