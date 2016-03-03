N. Djokovic: Optimistically looking forward to my participation in Davis Cup against Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Leader in the ATP rankings Novak Djokovic shared his thoughts about the upcoming match between the team of Serbia and the team of Kazakhstan at the Davis Cup. The matches are scheduled to be held on Match 4-6 in Belgrade.

"I am recovering well, optimistically looking forward to my participation in the matches against Kazakhstan. Initially, I was skeptical about my chances, but I still have a couple of days to adjust to the conditions and lighting in the indoor court. I hope everything will be ok," Sports.kz informs referring to Reuters.

As earlier informed, the 28-year-old Serb retired mid-match from the tournament in Dubai due to the eye infection last week.