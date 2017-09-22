N.K. FM says 'highest-level' actions in Kim's remarks may be H-bomb test in Pacific

ASTANA. KAZINFORM North Korea may conduct the most powerful test of a hydrogen bomb in the Pacific Ocean in its possible "highest-level" actions against the United States, the North's top diplomat said Thursday, according to Yonhap .

Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho made the comment after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said that he is considering the strongest actions in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to "totally destroy" the country.

"It could be the most powerful detonation of an H-bomb in the Pacific," Ri told reporters. "We have no idea about what actions could be taken as it will be ordered by leader Kim Jong-un."

He is in New York to attend the U.N. General Assembly.

North Korea conducted its sixth and largest nuclear test on Sept. 3, which it claimed to be a hydrogen bomb explosion.